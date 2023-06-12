The police of Aurora, Colorado, have released the video, taken by the body cam, in which a officer shooting Jor’Dell Richardson, a 14-year-old African American. The boy, shot in the abdomen, died after being transported to hospital for his injuries. The officer shot him during a chase after Richardson, along with other boys, had come running out of a shop where, this is the accusation, he had committed a theft.

A commission of inquiry is investigating the incident. In the footage, the officers are heard yelling at the boy to stop and then, at a certain point, the young man is immobilized by a police officer, James Snapp, who keeps him on the ground. “Please stop, you got me,” the boy says. Then a second agent arrives, Roch Gruszeczka, who is told the boy to leave the gun and shoots him.

At the press conference Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said that si thought Richardson had a gun, but it turned out it was a pellet gun that looked like a 9. In the footage it is not seen that the victim aims the weapon at the agents. “No matter what the investigation leads to, it’s a tragedy because a young life has been lost,” Acevedo said.