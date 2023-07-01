MAt least 13 people have died as a result of the extreme heat in the southern United States that has lasted for two weeks. In the Webb district of Texas on the border with Mexico alone, eleven deaths were registered by Wednesday, the authorities said on Friday. Among them is a 14-year-old who died last week while hiking in a national park at temperatures of up to 48 degrees.

Tragically, the stepfather died in a car accident while trying to help the boy. In neighboring Louisiana, a 62-year-old woman died last week after a storm left thousands of families without power and air conditioning amid the heat.

The southern United States has been suffering from a heat wave with temperatures of over 40 degrees for days. In Mexico, according to local authorities on Thursday, more than a hundred people died between June 12 and 25 due to the extreme heat.

Meanwhile, Canada continued to grapple with the worst wildfire season in its history. Smoke from the fires is also reaching large parts of the United States, where authorities warned of poor air quality in New York and Philadelphia on Friday. In the meantime he even moved across the Atlantic to Portugal and Spain. Scientists blame climate change for the extreme heat and severe fires.