Usa, 3M forced to a “monster” fine of 12.5 billion dollars

Twelve and a half billion dollars is the “monster” amount, the highest ever paid for a similar lawsuit, which the big chemical 3M will have to pay in the United States for water contamination. Water contaminated by its perfluoroalkyls (PFAS), a group of almost eternal chemical agents that continue to accumulate and are harmful to human health and the environment. And the policy of mega fines against “polluters” in America has thus made the fourth victim after Chemours, DuPont and Corteva for 1,185 million dollars. The group announced that the out-of-court settlement (filed with the Market and Stock Exchange Commission, the SEC) calls for annual payments from 2024 to 2036.

“This historic settlement is the largest amount ever paid by a single company to resolve lawsuits related to contaminated drinking water and provides critical compensation to protect our nation’s drinking water supplies and improve our water treatment infrastructure.” water to deal with this new threat” said Paul Napoli, lawyer adding that “a clear message is thus sent that companies like 3M must take responsibility for the fallout of the chemicals they produce”. With this plea agreement, 3M avoided the risks of a trial in Charleston, South Carolina by the probably unknown and possibly worse outcomes.

