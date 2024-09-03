Horror in Louisiana: An 11-year-old confessed to killing the 82-year-old former mayor of the city of Minden, Joe Cornelius, and his 31-year-old daughter, Keisha Miles. This was reported by Minden Police Chief Jared McIver, who identified the 11-year-old as a relative of Cornelius, without providing further details due to the age of the person responsible for the double homicide.

The bodies of the former mayor and his daughter were found in Cornelius’ home, riddled with multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, two weapons were used.