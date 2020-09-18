In the midst of the debate on racism and discrimination in the US, President Donald Trump set up a commission to promote patriotic education. The riots in American cities in recent months are a result of “decades of left indoctrination in our schools,” said Trump on Thursday.

In a speech on the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the US Constitution, Trump downplayed the historical consequences of slavery in America and called measures against systemic racism divisive. Radical Democrats, the media and others tried to convince school children and their parents that they should be ashamed of their “whiteness”, said Trump in the rotunda of the National Archives in Washington. This is “a form of child abuse.”

The commission for patriotic education formed by presidential decree should change that. “Our youth will be taught to love America with all their heart and soul,” Trump said.

There has long been a debate in America about whether racism is anchored in institutions and everyday life – and how much slavery shaped the early history of the United States. The controversy has come to a head in recent months after the death of black Americans from police violence and the sometimes violent protests against it.

Ahead of the US presidential election on November 3, Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are taking clear positions on different sides of the debate. Biden spoke earlier this month about America having to face its “original sin” of slavery and its consequences. Trump always denied that there was systematic racism in the US or institutions such as the police. (dpa)