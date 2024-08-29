Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2024 – 21:26

Yelp has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging that the search engine giant abused its dominant position to boost its profits and stifle competition.

The lawsuit, filed today in federal court in the Northern District of California, alleged that Alphabet leverages its general search monopoly to control the markets for local search and local search advertising.

“Google should not be the monopolistic provider of general search results and the self-preferential curator of its own local search content,” said Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman. “That’s the equivalent of being both a judge and a competitor in the same Olympic event.”

The lawsuit also alleged that Google spent years hindering its ability to reach consumers through Google’s general search platform after Yelp previously rejected an acquisition. Google could not immediately be reached for comment.