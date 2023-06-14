Dhe American writer Cormac McCarthy, author of bestsellers such as “The Road” or “No Country for Old Men”, is dead Death” died, his agent told the German Press Agency in New York. The button publishers and John McCarthy, the writer’s son, also confirmed McCarthy’s death.

Writer Stephen King took to Twitter to express his sadness, calling McCarthy “perhaps the greatest American writer of my time.”

McCarthy is one of the most successful and important authors of his generation in the USA and has received numerous awards, including the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize.

McCarthy was born in Rhode Island in 1933 and grew up as the son of a lawyer with five siblings in Tennessee. He published around a dozen novels, many of which were also made into films by Hollywood. The film adaptation of the western thriller “No Country for Old Men”, which won four Oscars in 2008, made him world famous.

Two novels will be published in 2022

His work All the Pretty Horses (1992) was also made into a film, starring Matt Damon and Penelope Cruz. The book won the National Book Award and became a bestseller. The novel The Road, published in 2006, won the Pulitzer Prize, was also made into a film – and was accepted by Oprah Winfrey into her famous book club. Surprisingly, McCarthy gave his consent – ​​and America’s popular talk show hostess even gave one of his extremely rare interviews.

After his world bestseller “Die Straße” in 2006, McCarthy, who rarely appeared in public or gave interviews, did not publish a new novel for around 16 years – but he did publish two last year: “The Passenger” and “Stella Maris”. The novels were published in German translation by Rowohlt-Verlag at the end of 2022.

McCarthy said in one of his rare interviews that he couldn’t explain how his novels came about. “It’s like jazz. They create it as they play, and maybe only those who make it can understand that.” He gets ideas that he then lets develop in his head before eventually getting the urge to write them down. “My hands then do the thinking. This is not a conscious process.”