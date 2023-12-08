As part of the commitment of the administration of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, to expand legal avenues so that a greater number of people can enter the territory, Colombia was included, for the first time, in a special allocation of work visas. But, to obtain it, it is necessary to meet a key requirement, without which the processing cannot even begin.

According to information from the Citizenship and Immigration Service (Uscis for its acronym in English), the H-2B visas allow employers or employment agents Americans, who meet certain requirements, hire foreigners to temporarily fill jobs not related to agriculture. However, it is important to carry out a process for these types of documents to be approved.

Colombians who want a US work visa must have a petition in their name

The Colombians who are interested in obtaining a H-2B temporary work visa They should know that they cannot request the Procedure self-employed, but an employer United States or an employment agent must complete Form I-129 “petition for nonimmigrant worker” in your name to start the process.

The above means that the petitioner of the visa must apply for and receive a certification of temporary employment by the Department of Labor USA. If permission is obtained, then candidates can now apply for visa or admission to US territory through an embassy or consulate.

He Uscis He explained that for a employer can request workers, in this case of Colombiayou must first demonstrate that there are not enough American candidates who are able, willing, available and qualified to perform the job.

Likewise, it is necessary that the petitioners are aware that the work is temporary, regardless of whether the functions can be described as permanent. The above means that these types of positions are created only once to complete some type of task or per season, when there are certain events in which more labor is needed due to short-term demand.

It is worth mentioning that there is a maximum number of people who can obtain a visa H-2B in the fiscal year. Currently the number is 66,000 per year and now, for the first time, Colombia will have this benefit.

Conditions and benefits of a work visa in the United States

Employees who have this type of visas They can stay in the country for a maximum of one year. Subsequently, it will be necessary to renew and, if the work justifies it, it will be possible to stay for a maximum stay of three years, after which time it is mandatory to leave. USA for an uninterrupted period of three months before requesting readmission as a nonimmigrant again H-2B.

One more benefit of this type of procedure is that the spouse or unmarried children under 21 years of age of a temporary worker They can request admission in the H-34 nonimmigrant classification, and it is important to note that they will not have authorization to work.