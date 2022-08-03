Speaker of the US House of Representatives met with island leader Tsai Ing-wen

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said this Wednesday (Aug 3, 2022) that the Americans are on Taiwan’s side. The congresswoman visited the country’s parliament and met with Taiwan’s leader, Tsai Ing-wen.

“Our delegation came to Taiwan to make it unequivocally clear that we will not abandon Taiwan and we are proud of our enduring friendship.,” Pelosi said in interviews with journalists alongside Tsai Ing-wen. “Now more than ever, US solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, and that is the message we are bringing..”

Pelosi said that more than 40 years ago the US made a “fundamental promise” to always be on the side of the island. “On this solid foundation, we have built a thriving partnership“, she said.

“At our bilateral meeting, we discussed key opportunities to deepen our partnership: defending democracy and human rights and respecting the individual.,” Pelosi said. “Our economy: We talked about a trade deal that could be possible soon.”

The US Congressional delegation, led by Pelosi, arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday (2.Aug) –despite warnings from China– and leaves the country this Wednesday (3.Aug).

The Taiwan issue is a sensitive topic in the region. Taiwan has been independently governed since the end of a civil war in 1949. China, however, considers the island to be part of its territory, in the form of a splinter province. If Taiwan attempts independence, it must be forcibly prevented, in the Chinese interpretation.

In response to Pelosi’s visit, China stated that it will a series of joint military operations around the island of Taiwan. still announced sanctions on Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in interview that the United States must take responsibility for consequences of following the “wrong way”.

According to Hua, China will take “strong and resolute measures” to defend its sovereignty and security interests, and that the Chinese message was sent to the US with “absolute clarity”.

Speaking alongside Pelosi, Taiwan’s president declared that the country “will not back down” in the face of the intensification of military threats and “will do whatever is necessary to maintain peace and stability” from the island.

Tsai said Taiwan is committed to maintaining its independence. “Military exercises are unnecessary“, said. “Taiwan has always been open to constructive dialogue.”

Pelosi said China would not prevent dignitaries from visiting the island. According to her, China was doing “a big uproar” about this visit because of your status as Speaker of the US House. “I don’t know if this is a reason or an excuse”, declared.

“There are certain insecurities on the part of the president of China regarding his own political situation.,” Pelosi said, adding that this was not important to the US.

“What matters to us is that we salute Taiwan’s successes, work together for Taiwan’s security and learn great lessons from democracy. [praticada em] Taiwan“, said.