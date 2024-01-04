A peculiar story went viral on TikTok due to its unexpectedness, which left social media users surprised. A woman, who posts under the account @kennahags, shared a video in which She confesses to her followers that her partner, to whom she has been married for years, turned out to be her cousin.

The clip, titled “Just Utah Things,” shows the couple hugging, laughing and sharing a kiss, all while Kenna makes a revelation: “We found out we're actually cousins ​​6 months into our relationship and we still got married.”

They found out about their relationship at the beginning of the relationship

The 21-year-old shared additional details about the revelation of her relationship in another video. Kenna and her husband They discovered that they were cousins ​​when they had been dating for six months.but despite how surprising it was to them, they made the unusual decision to continue with their commitment and get married.

In the comments, users expressed surprise and humor at the situation, so some commented humorously: “I think you accidentally published a draft” and “don't you guys know the secrets?”, while others joked about the family dynamics during the holidays, such as “At least they won't have to choose which family to visit for Christmas.”

The couple married when Kenna was 20 years old and her husband was 25, although they began their relationship when she was 18 and he was 23. What they did not specify for the public is what the moment was like when they realized they shared blood.nor how close their relationship is.