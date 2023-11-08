The president of the Guatemalan Congress, Shirley Rivera Zaldaña, announced this Tuesday (7) that the United States has withdrawn her visa to enter the country.

The deputy from the Vamos party, led by the current president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, said that the American government’s decision was communicated by email on October 5th.

In August, Congress, under the command of Rivera Zaldaña, suspended the Movimento Semente party, led by president-elect Bernardo Arévalo de León, on the order of a criminal judge, a decision widely criticized inside and outside Guatemala.

“On October 5, they withdrew my visa. They did so through an email in which they said that, according to their criteria, I was no longer entitled to the document,” Zaldaña said in Congress.

Furthermore, the congresswoman said that “American authorities had informed that the visa withdrawal was related to anti-democratic actions”, but did not give details about the justification, according to her.

In total, five deputies from the Semilla Movement, including Arévalo de León, were declared without a party, due to the suspension imposed by the leadership of the Guatemalan Congress, chaired by Rivera Zaldaña.

The measure complied with a warrant issued on July 12 by criminal judge Fredy Orellana, accused of undermining justice and corruption by the US State Department, which also withdrew his US visa.

After the suspension decreed by Congress, the elected deputy and lawyer for the Semilla Movement, Andrea Reyes, said that the decision to suspend her party’s bench was taken illegally, as it would need to be voted on by all 160 legislators.

On October 31, the US announced that it had imposed travel restrictions on 14 individuals and their immediate family members for “undermining democracy and the rule of law” in Guatemala.

Since Arévalo de León went through to the second round of the presidential elections, in June, and won the dispute in August, the Guatemalan Public Ministry tried to interfere in the results of the election, which is why the elected president accused the body on September 1 of carry out a “coup d’état” against him and other allies.

Since then, the president-elect has called for several demonstrations across the country, calling for prosecutors and public prosecutors to leave the country.

León’s inauguration as Giammattei’s successor is scheduled for January 14. (With EFE agency)