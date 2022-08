Student wearing a mask at a university in California: CDC has also withdrawn the general guidance to keep at least 1.8 meters distance from other people | Photo: EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country’s main public health agency, on Thursday withdrew its recommendation to isolate at home for anyone who comes in close contact with a person with Covid-19. and the general guideline to maintain a distance of at least 1.8 meters from other people.

According to international agencies, the CDC took the measure about two and a half years after the start of the pandemic because about 95% of Americans aged 16 and over have some level of immunity, either through vaccination or infection.

The CDC pointed out that anyone who has not completed the Covid-19 vaccination and comes into close contact with an infected person must wear a mask for ten days and get tested after five. Before, the recommendation was isolation of at least five days. However, the quarantine recommendation for this period remains valid for those who have the confirmed infection, whether or not the person is vaccinated.