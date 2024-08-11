Paris, France.- The United States has once again taken the lead in the Olympic medal table for the fourth consecutive year.

With the gold medal won by the women’s basketball team in the last Final of the summer event in Paris, the Americans secured first place in the medal table with 126 medals, 40 of them gold, and 44 silver and 42 bronze medals, respectively.

In this way, the nation of the “Stars and Stripes” reaffirms 12 years of absolute dominance in the Olympic Games, since the last time they were left out of the leadership in Olympic medals was in the Beijing 2008 edition, when China surpassed them with 100 medals (48 Gold).

The Chinese finished in second place with 91 medals in total, while Japan came in third with 45 medals, but won 20 gold medals.

The five medals won by the Mexican Delegation in Paris placed them in 65th place on the medal table and for the third time in a row, Mexico was left without a Gold, as it has not won one since the National Soccer Team in London 2012.