President referred to attack that killed 1 and injured 6 US officials in Syrian city; Pentagon accuses Iran of authorship

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Friday (23.Mar.2023) that the country will react “with strength” to protect US troops and citizens in Syria. The speech is in response to a drone strike that killed a US contractor, injured another and left 5 soldiers wounded. The Pentagon alleges that Iran is behind the explosion.

Biden made the statement in conversations with journalists in Canada. The American president traveled to the neighboring country to meet meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The US chief executive also said that the US does not seek conflict with Iran, but that “will act with might to protect” the population. Biden claimed that the statement is a reflection of what happened on the night of Thursday (23.mar).

He referred to the several air strikes carried out in Syria against groups aligned with Iran. The US Department of Defense said the strike was carried out after the drone strike killed US personnel. Here’s the announcement oficial (27 KB, in English).

In the note, the Pentagon said the drone hit a base near Hasakah, in northeastern Syria. US intelligence has determined that the object is of Iranian origin.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Americans hit facilities used by groups affiliated with the IRGC (Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps).

In addition to the drone attack on Thursday (March 23), the US attacks were, according to the secretary, a response to “a series of recent attacks” carried out in Syria by groups affiliated with the IRGC.

“Like the president Biden has made it clear, we will take whatever steps are necessary to defend our people and we will always respond at the time and place of our choosing.Austin said.