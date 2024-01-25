The United States announced this Thursday (25) the imminent start of working meetings of its joint Senior Military Commission (HMC) with the government of Iraq, thus beginning a process to which it committed in August last year and which will address the American military presence in the country.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the process will begin in the coming days and reflects the US' deep commitment to regional stability and Iraqi sovereignty.

“The HMC will enable the transition to a lasting bilateral security partnership between the US and Iraq, building on the successes of that country's campaign to defeat the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and Syria,” he said.

The two countries had committed to initiating the Senior Military Commission to discuss how the Coalition's mission against IS will transition, on a timeline that takes into account the threat posed by the group, operational requirements and the capabilities of Iraqi security forces. .

The goal, according to the statement, is to ensure that the terrorist group cannot resurface.

The Pentagon recalled that the US military is in Iraq at the invitation of the country's government and remains committed to a “secure, stable and sovereign” Iraq.

“The US and Iraq have enjoyed a deep and productive security partnership in the 10 years since the Iraqi government invited the US and the Coalition to combat IS, including the seven years since the jihadist group's territorial defeat in Iraq. The beginning of the HMC process reflects the evolution of the bilateral relationship”, he emphasized.

This future dialogue takes place at a time of high tension between the US and Iraqi governments.

Iraq classified on Wednesday (24) as “aggression” and “violation” of its sovereignty Washington's bombings against barracks of pro-Iran Iraqi Shiite groups that attack bases with an American presence, both in Iraq itself and in Syria.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, the Shiite Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, recently stated at the Davos Forum (Switzerland) that he was in contact with the USA to negotiate the end of the mission of American military advisors, present in bases in Iraq as part of the international coalition against IS.

The broadcaster CNN reported on Thursday that part of the discussions will focus on the feasibility of withdrawing American troops from Iraq and when it would be most feasible to do so. According to the broadcaster, there are people in the Iraqi government who prefer to set a date regardless of the stability or security situation.