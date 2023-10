United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW/Gazeta do Povo.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced this Sunday (8) that the United States will send the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel. The move comes in response to the Hamas attack on Israel that began this Saturday (7). The aircraft carrier has around 5 thousand sailors and warplanes.

Destroyers and guided missile cruisers, which are two other types of warships used by the US Navy, which were already in the Mediterranean Sea region, are also being relocated. In notethe Secretary of Defense informed that squadrons of F-35, F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighter aircraft will be sent to the region.

“The United States maintains forces around the world to reinforce deterrence posture if necessary,” Austin said. The aircraft carrier Ford carried out maneuvers with Italy in the Ionian Sea and should arrive in the region in a few days. The US will also send additional ammunition, equipment and resources to assist the Israel Defense Forces. “The first aid package will be launched today and will arrive in the next few days,” said the secretary.