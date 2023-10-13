The United States is ready to send more military aid to Israel, as announced by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin this Friday (13). According to him, the Pentagon is prepared to provide more military support to Israel, as Israeli forces prepare for an invasion of the Gaza Strip in response to the terrorist attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, which took place last Saturday (7).

Israel has been bombing the city of Gaza since the Hamas attack, which has killed more than 1,300 Jews. The bombings are part of the Israeli counteroffensive, which seeks to neutralize the Palestinian terrorist group that has commanded the Gaza Strip since 2007.

According to the American Secretary of Defense, the US will send more ammunition, air defense weapons and various other equipment to Israel that could be used by the country’s army in its fight against terrorists.

“The USS Gerald R. Ford strike group is now in the region led by the world’s largest aircraft carrier. We have reinforced squadrons of U.S. combat aircraft in the Middle East and are fully ready to deploy additional assets if necessary,” Austin told reporters in Tel Aviv.

At the press conference where he made the announcements this Friday, Austin also compared Hamas to the Islamic State, the Muslim terrorist group that emerged in Iraq and Syria ten years ago. Israel is currently the closest ally the United States has in the Middle East.

Amid the issue, Austin also sought to reassure Ukraine, adding that Washington will support Israel in its war against Hamas while continuing to support Ukrainians in their fight against the Russian invasion.

According to information from Reuters AgencyUkrainian officials are concerned that US military aid to Israel will affect American military aid to Volodymyr Zelensky’s country.

“The United States remains the most powerful country in the world, and we remain fully capable of projecting power, delivering on our commitments, and directing resources to multiple locations,” Austin said.

“We will stand by Israel, even as we support Ukraine,” he concluded.