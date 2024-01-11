General Laura Richardson, head of U.S. Southern Command | Photo: EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

A delegation with the presence of senior United States officials, including military personnel, diplomats and police officers, will visit Ecuador in the coming weeks to discuss ways to cooperate in the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime, the Department announced this Thursday (11). of American State.

The delegation will be led by General Laura Richardson, head of the US Southern Command, and the Under Secretary of State in charge of the fight against drug trafficking, Todd Robinson. They will meet with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa and other members of the government to examine how to strengthen collaboration on security, intelligence, cybersecurity and prison reform.

Ecuador is facing a wave of violence caused by drug trafficking organizations operating in the country, which have already caused riots in prisons, kidnappings, explosions, attacks and even an invasion of a TV channel. The government declared the existence of an “internal armed conflict” and considered criminal organizations to be terrorists and military targets.

The State Department expressed its solidarity with Ecuador and reaffirmed its commitment to “maintain close cooperation to address the threat from transnational criminal organizations.” It also said it will use “other tools” to hold accountable individuals and groups involved in criminal activities that undermine the rule of law.