In a letter addressed to Congress, the Treasury Secretary presents a new deadline for the end of government resources

The US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, set this Friday (May 26, 2023) a new date by which the country may fail to pay its debts. In addressed letter “to all members of leadership”says the government will enter into default if Congress doesn’t raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling by June 5. The information is from Reuters.

“Since January, I have been highlighting for you the risk that the Treasury will not be able to meet all of our obligations by early June if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that date,” said the US Treasury Secretary. Here’s the full (138 KB, in English).

Yellen had previously said the US could reach default as early as June 1, but now says June 5 is the deadline for the US government to be able to fund its operations.

“Based on the most recent data available, we now estimate that the Treasury will not have sufficient resources to meet government obligations if Congress fails to raise or suspend the debt limit by June 5.”

In the letter, Janet Yellen said her department will make more than $130 billion in scheduled payments in the first 2 days of June, including to veterans and Social Security and Medicare beneficiaries. “These payments will leave the Treasury with an extremely low level of resources”he said.

It also stated that the department used an extraordinary cash management measure on May 5 (May 25), swapping about $2 billion in Treasury bills between the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Federal Financing Bank to avoid the possible date of default.

“Although the measure has not been used since 2015 due to its limited size, the extremely low level of remaining resources requires me to exhaust all available extraordinary measures to avoid failing to meet all government commitments”said Janet Yellen.

On the 5th (May 25th), the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the main Republican of Congress, Kevin McCarthy, came back debating raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

According to White House representatives, the two sides appeared to be reaching an agreement to suspend the limit for 2 years, but they continued to fight over the resources directed to social programs, among other issues.