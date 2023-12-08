The Security Council of the United Nations (UN) votes this Friday (8) on a resolution that calls for an “immediate ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip, where Israel’s offensive against terrorists from the Gaza Strip is currently underway. Hamas.

The proposal, presented by the United Arab Emirates, has the support of other Arab countries, but faces strong opposition from the United States, which has veto power in the Council, and which considers that a ceasefire at this time would not be useful and that could favor the Palestinian terrorist group.

US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood said his country does not support the call for an immediate ceasefire as it “would only sow the seeds of another war, because Hamas wants neither a lasting peace nor a two-way solution.” States”. Wood stated that Hamas continues to pose a “threat to Israel” and that if the Jewish state “were to lay down its weapons today, Hamas would continue to hold hostages and subject civilians to cruel treatment.”

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan also spoke out against the resolution, saying that “the true path to peace is to support Israel’s mission and not call for a ceasefire.” Erdan said that Hamas is “solely responsible for the situation in Gaza” and that the terrorist group uses Palestinians as human shields, operating from schools and hospitals. He said that Israel accepts all humanitarian aid directed to Gaza, but that “Hamas monopolizes it and even shoots at civilians who try to access it.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on the Security Council to approve the resolution, invoking Article 99 of the UN Charter, which allows him to inform the council on matters that threaten international peace and security.

Guterres said the humanitarian situation in Gaza is “catastrophic” and that “without a ceasefire, public order could be completely destroyed,” making even “limited humanitarian assistance” that could be aimed at the Palestinian enclave impossible. He also warned of possible “epidemics and the mass displacement of Palestinians to neighboring countries”.

Israel has maintained its offensive in Gaza since the terrorist attacks by Hamas, which took place on October 7, which left around 1,200 people dead in the Jewish state, several injured and led to the kidnapping of more than 200 people by Hamas. In its offensive, Israel’s main objective is to destroy the terrorist group’s military and government capabilities and guarantee the return of the remaining hostages who are still under Palestinian control.