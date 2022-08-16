The United States has ruled out releasing frozen funds from the Central Bank of Afghanistan for now because it believes the Taliban harbored al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri, who was killed in July in a US drone strike in Kabul.

“We don’t see the recapitalization of Afghan central bank funds as a short-term option,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news conference on Monday.

The spokesman said Al Zawahiri’s presence on Afghan soil with the “knowledge” of the Taliban government “reinforces deep concerns about the possible diversion of these funds to terrorist groups.”

Price specified, however, that the United States is looking for alternative mechanisms to bring these resources “efficiently to the Afghan people without being diverted to terrorists.”

“The end of our military operation in Afghanistan does not mean the end of our humanitarian mission,” he said.

The Joe Biden administration has blocked $7 billion in funds from the Afghan Central Bank, of which it intends to allocate $3.5 billion to the families of the victims of the 9/11, 2001 attacks and the other $3.5 billion. for humanitarian funds for Afghanistan.

On July 28, a US delegation met in Uzbekistan with representatives of the Taliban to discuss releasing these resources, but shortly afterwards, on July 31, the US killed Al Zawahiri in a drone strike on the Afghan capital.

Before the Taliban took power just a year ago, the Afghan Central Bank had deposited $9 billion abroad.

Of this amount, US$ 7 billion are in the US and the rest in other countries, such as Switzerland, Germany and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the UN, Afghanistan faces a huge humanitarian disaster, largely due to the blockade of funds and a large part of foreign aid, enacted in response to the seizure of power by the Taliban, which is the target of international sanctions.