US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday (28.Jul.2024) that the US would not prejudge the results of the elections in Venezuela. However, he called on the parties to respect the democratic process.

Venezuelans go to the polls this Sunday (28.Jul.2024) to elect a president at a time of great tension between the country and its neighbors.The United States will not prejudge the outcome. This is a choice for Venezuelans to make, but the Venezuelan people deserve an election that genuinely reflects their will, free from any manipulation.”, Blinken told reporters in Tokyo (Japan), quoted by the agency Reuters.

Venezuela, currently governed by leftist Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), is in economic crisis. Depending on the outcome and how the defeated candidate reacts, the political situation could deteriorate even further.

More than 21 million Venezuelans will be able to vote this Sunday (28.Jul), according to data published in June by the CNE (National Electoral Council). In total, there are 21,620,705 voters in Venezuela, including 228,241 foreigners.

Maduro’s main opponent is Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center), who represents the opposition coalition formed by 11 center-left and center-right parties in opposition.

“We urge all parties to honor their commitments and respect the democratic process.,” Blinken said.

