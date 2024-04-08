AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 04/08/2024 – 6:09

The United States government “will not accept” the world market being flooded with Chinese products sold below cost, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday (8), during a visit to China.

“I have made it clear that President Biden and I will not accept this reality again,” said Yellen, who cited the example of Chinese steel, whose arrival on the markets more than ten years ago – with great support from the government, which generated a price below cost – “decimated industries around the world and in the United States”.

“I know our partners and allies share similar concerns, both developed and developing economies,” he added.

Washington will not adopt “surprise” economic measures in the area of ​​national security, said Yellen, who spoke about the issue with Chinese authorities.

“The United States government must continually evaluate its national security measures, taking into account the rapidity of technological developments, we are committed not to adopt surprise measures”, he declared, before asking China to demonstrate “transparency” in this area.

Yellen landed on Thursday in Guangzhou, in southern China, and is expected to leave the country on Tuesday morning, with a flight from Beijing.

The visit focused on addressing the Asian country's production “excess capacity”.

Washington fears that the Chinese government's large-scale subsidies to the technology, green energy, electric car and battery sectors will lead to the arrival of cheap products on the world market, which could harm foreign competitors.

Concerns were downplayed by Beijing.

“The accusations of 'excess capacity' by the United States and Europe are unfounded,” Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao declared on Sunday during a visit to Paris, according to state news agency Xinhua.