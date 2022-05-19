The US government will organize an airlift to import powdered baby milk via commercial planes chartered by the Armed Forces to meet the shortage of the product, the White House announced on Wednesday.

The Department of Defense “will use its contracts with cargo airlines, as it did to transport materials in the early months of the pandemic. The air connection by regular routes will expedite the import and distribution of powdered milk and will provide immediate support as manufacturers increase production”, and the efforts for the air operation are redoubled.

US President Joe Biden mentioned the defense production law to give priority to baby product makers.

Despair for infant formula grows among American families amid the perfect storm of supply chain problems and mass recalls of the product. The average baby formula shortage rate reached 43% at the beginning of the month, according to Datasembly, which gathered information from more than 11,000 sellers.