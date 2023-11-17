Juliur Baer estimates that the North American economy will overcome obstacles only in the 2nd half of 2024

A should face difficulties in growing in the short term with more restrictive credit, but the challenges will gradually decrease in the 2nd half of 2024. This is what the Swiss bank believes Julius Baerwhich released a note to customers and the market on this topic.

The view is that the American economy will face “serious headwinds in H1 2024, with growth likely to come to a standstill before some further recovery”.

Julius Baer estimates a 1.3% increase in economic growth next year and 2.4% in 2023.

“The most recent data on credit conditions at the end of the 3rd quarter reveals that the majority of banks continue to tighten credit standards, although this is admittedly a smaller majority, particularly in the area of ​​commercial and industrial loans. Credit standards for real estate and mortgage loans continue to tighten sharply.”highlights David Kohl, chief economist at Julius Baer.

The institution’s assessment is that obstacles are likely to continue in the coming months, even though an improvement is the main scenario in about 6 months. “The lower net balance of banks that are tightening their credit standards today suggests that obstacles to economic growth will begin to diminish in the 2nd half of 2024”he concludes.

With information from Investing Brazil