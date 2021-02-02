The new US administration is exploring the possibility of returning to the Open Skies Treaty (OST). This was stated at a briefing by the head of the press service of the State Department, Ned Price, quoted by TASS…

“We are studying the issue [о Договоре по открытому небу], we will make a decision in due course. As we know, Russia still does not fully comply with the treaty, ”he said.

On January 15, Russia began domestic procedures to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty. The Foreign Ministry noted that after the US withdrawn from the agreement on November 22, 2020, an absolutely unacceptable situation developed. Thus, Moscow offered to the remaining participating countries to give guarantees that they will not provide Washington with data obtained during reconnaissance flights over Russia. The Foreign Ministry also asked for confirmation of its right to fly over American military installations in these countries, but Western states declined to answer.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992. The agreement allows member states to conduct reconnaissance flights over each other’s territory to monitor military activities and compliance with existing arms control treaties.