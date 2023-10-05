According to information from American authorities, this would be a way for the country to help the Ukrainians alleviate the serious shortcomings they currently face in their military personnel. | Photo: Susan Sterner/Wiki Commons

The United States plans to strengthen Ukraine’s military resources in resisting the Russian invasion by donating more weapons and ammunition seized from Iran. American officials say the initiative seeks to mitigate current Ukrainian military deficiencies, pending additional financial support and the provision of more equipment by the US and its allies.

According to information from the American broadcaster CNN, the US Central Command announced this Wednesday (4) that it had successfully carried out the first transfer of more than 1 million cartridges of seized Iranian ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This action, which was carried out on Monday (2), was made possible after the American government secured possession of these ammunition on July 20th, through civil forfeiture claims from the American Department of Justice against the US Guardian Corps. Islamic Revolution (IRGC) of Iran.

The munitions were initially seized by U.S. Central Command naval forces from the unflagged vessel MARWAN 1 on December 9, 2022. According to U.S. officials, they were being transferred from the IRGC to the Houthis in Yemen, which was a violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216, which imposed an arms embargo on the Houthis in Yemen and demanded that they withdraw from areas they had conquered in the country, surrender their weapons and cease their activities.

The U.S. Department of Justice had announced in March that it sought the confiscation of an additional 1 million rounds of Iranian ammunition, proximity fuses for rocket-propelled grenades, and pounds of propellant for rocket-propelled grenades.

Over the past year, the US Navy has also made several seizures of Iranian weapons, including thousands of assault rifles and more than 1 million rounds of ammunition, from vessels used by Iran to ship weapons to Yemen. These operations, often carried out in conjunction with partner regional forces, target unflagged vessels on routes historically used to smuggle weapons to the Houthis in Yemen.

Donating weapons seized from Iran to Ukraine is a move President Joe Biden’s administration has been considering for months. U.S. Department of Justice and Defense officials have been working together to find a legal path to send more weapons, stored at Centcom facilities in the Middle East, to Ukrainian forces.