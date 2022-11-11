President also states that he will help the poorest countries in the matter; announced $150 million in aid to Africa

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Friday (11.Nov.2022) that the country will “your part” to combat climate change and avoid a “climate hell”🇧🇷

The US leader is in Sharm el-Sheikh, the capital of Egypt, where COP27, the UN (United Nations) conference to discuss climate issues, is being held. Earlier, Biden met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for a private meeting.

In his speech on Friday (Nov. 11), Biden said that “the climate crisis is about human security, economic security, environmental security, national security and life on the planet itself”🇧🇷

The Democrat said the US will help the poorest countries adapt and fight the crisis. He said the country will double its commitment to the Adaptation Fund, which helps nations, and will allocate $100 million to the initiative. Biden also announced US$ 150 million in support for countries on the African continent.

The amount is intended, for example, to expand Africa’s access to early warning systems and support the construction of the Cairo Center – an adaptation center in Egypt to transition to renewable energy on the continent. Here’s the intact of the measures announced by Biden (204 KB).

In his speech, the US president also apologized for the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. The departure was in November 2020, during the administration of former President Donald Trump. One of Biden’s first official steps after assuming the presidency was to return to the pact.

Biden also said for all countries to work together against climate change.

“Let’s build on our global climate progress, elevating our ambitions and the speed of our efforts […] The US has acted, everyone has to act, it is a duty and responsibility of global leadership.”he said.

Watch the full speech (24min30s):

BRAZIL AT COP27

Earlier, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the White House is articulating a meeting between Biden and the Brazilian president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Leaders must talk about the Amazon.

Lula will travel to Egypt on Monday (Nov 14) and will be one of the names of Brazil at the UN conference. Janja, wife of the president-elect, accompanies him. The PT member is part of a delegation that also includes:

The current Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will not attend the event. However, the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, has confirmed his presence at COP27 and will head the Brazilian delegation. He arrives in Egypt on 15 November.

According to Leite, the Brazilian delegation will seek to show the country’s potential for generating green energy. In addition, the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) will hold the stand “Brazilian Industry Day” (Brazilian Industry Day, in English). The event will feature 19 speakers who will talk about innovation, technology, industry, energy and development.

O Power 360 found that 20 deputies and 13 Brazilian senators should also go to COP27 next week. The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), is one of them. The Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), it won’t.