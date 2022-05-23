President Joe Biden affirmed this Monday that The United States will militarily defend Taiwan if China invades the autonomous islandand warned that Beijing “flirts with danger”.

“It’s the commitment we made,” Biden said in Tokyo when asked if the United States would intervene militarily against Beijing in the event of a Chinese attempt to take control of Taiwan by force.

China views Taiwan as a rogue province that should be integrated into the countryby force if necessary.

“We agree with the one China policy, and we have signed for it … but the idea that Taiwan should be taken by force is not appropriate,” added Biden, who is on his first tour of Asia. as president of the United States.

“China is flirting with danger at the moment by flying so close (to Taiwan) and with all the maneuvers that it carries out,” he continued.

Joe Biden linked the situation in Taiwan with that in Ukraine and signed that Russia “has to pay a long-term price” for its “barbarism in Ukraine.” “This is not just about Ukraine,” Biden said.

“If sanctions are not upheld in many respects, what signal would we send to China about the cost of an attempt to take Taiwan by force?” he asked.

Shortly after Biden’s remarks, China affirmed that it is willing to defend its national interests in Taiwan and urged “not to underestimate” his determination.

“No one should underestimate the firm determination, firm will and ability of the Chinese people to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

“The Taiwan issue is purely China’s internal affair,” the spokesman added.