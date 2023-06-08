Thursday, June 8, 2023
US will continue to support negotiations in Venezuela, says new Ambassador Palmieri

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 8, 2023
in World
0
US will continue to support negotiations in Venezuela, says new Ambassador Palmieri


close

Francisco Palmieri

Ambassador Francisco Palmieri.

Photo:

US Embassy in Colombia

Ambassador Francisco Palmieri.

Venezuela and the United States broke relations in 2019 with the recognition of Juan Guaidó.

Relations between the United States and Venezuela remain fractured. With the departure of James Story as ambassador and the assignment of Francisco Palmieri as head of mission, at least one advance is expected in this particular.

Since his appointment, Palmieri had not spoken. This Wednesday in a video via Twitter, he assured that the US would continue to accompany the negotiations in Venezuela and that he hoped to work to “End the humanitarian crisis.”

“The United States continues to support the Venezuelan people, supporting the negotiations, as well as the electoral mechanisms that promote free and fair elections,” Palmieri said in the video released.

He also emphasized that he was aware of the Venezuelan reality. “I want to work with all Venezuelans to end the humanitarian crisis they are experiencing. The best way to achieve success is through the hard work of negotiations,” she expressed.

So far it is not known if Palmieri will travel to Venezuela. In the case of Story, since his expulsion in 2019 she had been running the embassy from Bogotá but with the rapprochement between the opposition and the government, he traveled a couple of times to Caracas to participate in meetings.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

