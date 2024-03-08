The objective is to facilitate the entry of food into the region; president stated that the country will continue to work for a ceasefire

United States President Joe Biden stated that the country will build a temporary port in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of the Gaza Strip, to facilitate the entry of food into the region. The statement was made during his State of the Union speech on Thursday (7.Mar.2024).

According to Biden, no US troops will enter Palestinian territory. Supplies will be taken by ships to the coast. The Democrat also stated that the US will continue to work towards a ceasefire agreement in the region. However, the country has already vetoed 3 resolutions to suspend attacks in the region.

Currently, the main entry route into Gaza is by land, on the border with Egypt. However, since the beginning of the conflict, Israel has blocked most of the humanitarian aid trucks that tried to enter the region.

During the speech, Biden maintained a mild tone regarding Israel. The Democrat stated that the country has the right to defend itself against Hamas and said that the extremist group could put an end to the conflict “freeing the hostages, laying down their weapons and handing over those responsible for October 7th”.

War in Ukraine

Biden began his speech by defending the release of resources for Kiev. He stated that the country will continue to support Ukraine in the war against Russia and said that the United States will not bow to Vladimir Putin.

In an appeal to Congress, Biden stated “that Putin will not stop in Ukraine” and asked the House to approve a new aid package for Kiev: “Assistance to Ukraine is being blocked by those who want us to step away from our leadership in the world”.

“We can stop Putin if we stand with Ukraine and provide the weapons they need to defend themselves. That's all Ukraine asks for. They are not asking for American soldiers.”said Biden.

Aiming at the November elections, Biden also criticized former president Donald Trump, his likely opponent in the election. He stated that the Republican's comments about Russia and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) were “unacceptable” It is “outrageous”.

In February, Trump Said he wouldn't defend NATO allies who are defaulting on a possible Russian invasion. Among the principles of the military alliance is a trigger for mutual protection of its members in the event of an external attack.

The president also criticized the attacks on the headquarters of the North American government on January 6, 2021. At the time, Trump supporters tried to invade the venue to prevent the certification of Biden's victory. “You can’t love your country only when you win”said the Democrat.

This is Biden's 3rd State of the Union address and could be his last if the Democrat loses the November elections.

Read highlights from the speech:

defended the right to abortion and stated that women “you have the right to choose” whether or not they want to have a child. In 2022, the US Supreme Court struck down the jurisprudence of law in the country. The measure allowed states to set their own rules on legal termination of pregnancy;

highlighted the drop in unemployment in the country and stated that rates are the lowest in 50 years;

said post-pandemic US growth has far outpaced similar nations, especially in Europe;

defended the continuity of Obamacare and Medicare – a health plan provided by the US government for low-income people. Congressional Republicans tried to cut funding for the program in the 2024 Budget;

criticized high mortgage rates and housing costs;

defended the taxation of large fortunes.

Watch (1h24min10s):