A passenger disembarks from an airplane at Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport in Xiamen, Fujian province, China, 20 December 2022. | Photo: EFE

The US government announced on Wednesday (28) that it will require negative tests for Covid-19 from travelers coming from China in order to enter the country from January 5.

With the new policy, passengers with the US as their final destination will have to take a test two days before departure from mainland China, Macau and Hong Kong, and present a negative result before boarding the plane.

According to a statement from the US government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all travelers over the age of two, regardless of nationality, will be subject to the new regulations.

Washington made the decision due to a lack of transparency in China’s reporting of data that could indicate different types of virus variants, a senior US official told reporters.

In addition, the US is concerned about the increase in infections in China, coinciding with the abandonment of the restrictive “Covid Zero” policies, which had caused the discontent of the population and generated popular demonstrations.

Other countries such as Italy, Japan, India and South Korea have adopted similar measures for travelers from China, who will have to test negative for Covid-19 to cross borders.

The announcement comes ahead of China’s Lunar New Year holidays, which in 2023 will run from January 21 to 27, when millions of people will be able to travel.

The US restricted the entry of different groups of international passengers after the start of the pandemic, but lifted the latest restrictions in June this year. As a result, China is now the only country with restrictions due to coronavirus contagions.