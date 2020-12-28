The US will allocate hundreds of millions of dollars in the 2021 budget to fight Russia. This follows from document on financing the work of the government, which was approved by President Donald Trump.

“Priority attention in the budget is given to financing a program that will ensure the US military advantage against China and Russia, including the development of high-quality ammunition, unmanned systems, hypersonic missiles,” the document says. A total of $ 300 million will be allocated to fight Beijing.

According to calculations TASS, in total, the State Department will allocate $ 290 million “to counter the influence of Russia and its attempts to sow distrust of democratic institutions.” Of these, $ 24 million will be allocated for work to counter “Russian propaganda and disinformation.”

In the 2021 budget, Trump also approved a $ 900 billion stimulus package to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby ending the Democratic-Republican debate. In particular, Congress negotiated a payment of $ 600 per person, while Trump demanded an allocation of $ 2,000.

