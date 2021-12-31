Thousands of Coloradans, in the central United States, were forced to leave their homes on New Year’s Eve due to the advance of several wildfires that began since December 29. So far, the authorities have not confirmed fatalities, although they do not rule out deaths. At least 600 homes and businesses have already been destroyed by the flames and the governor declared a state of emergency.

Wildfires devastate everything in their path in the towns of Louisville and Superior, in Colorado, United States.

The fire is particularly advancing in residential areas, and not only in forests, warned Governor Jared Polis, who declared a state of emergency, which allowed the state to access emergency funds to deal with the disaster.

“Residents who evacuated or have properties in evacuation zones, do not return to the area. We know that you are concerned about your homes and belongings. We will notify you about re-entry to your homes as soon as we can!” Polis stressed in a message to through your Twitter account.

Mike Guanella and his family were hoping to ring in the New Year at their home and celebrate a late Christmas, but were forced to flee the area when reports of a nearby wildfire quickly turned into an alarming pre-evacuation advisory and minutes later into a immediate departure order.

“Those gifts are still under the tree right now, we hope,” Guanella said.

Tens of thousands of people in Colorado had to evacuate their homes Thursday night as wildfires with hurricane-force winds swept through the Denver and Boulder areas. One of the fires destroyed nearly 600 homes – more than the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. pic.twitter.com/YvL8x1Jmd8 – CBS News (@CBSNews) December 31, 2021



At least one lifeguard and six other people were injured by the fire, which began to spread since last Thursday, December 29. Wind gusts of more than 100 miles per hour have fanned the flames in some areas and hampered efforts to extinguish them.

“This is the type of fire that we cannot fight (…) In fact, we had sheriffs and firefighters in areas that had to retreat because they were invaded” by the flames, said Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

The authorities have not confirmed fatalities, but they do not rule it out. “I would like to emphasize that due to the magnitude of this fire, the intensity and its presence in such a densely populated area, we would not be surprised if there are injuries and deaths,” added Pelle.

Hundreds of homes and businesses destroyed

Authorities reported that around 600 buildings, including homes and businesses, have been destroyed by the flames.

“We know that approximately 370 homes in the Sagamore subdivision have been lost. There is a potential for another 210 homes lost in Old Town Superior,” Pelle said.

The affected area is between Denver and Boulder, a college town near the hills that is home to the well-known University of Colorado.

The evacuations began calmly and orderly, but the streets in the subdivisions quickly registered traffic jams as hundreds of vehicles tried to leave the area, taking up to 45 minutes to move less than a kilometer, according to witnesses.

A video recorded by a passerby in front of a supermarket in the town of Superior showed an apocalyptic scene with winds whipping trees in the parking lot, surrounded by cloudy skies and small fires strewn across the ground that swept through garbage containers.

Leah Angstman and her husband witnessed a similar scene as they rode a bus home to Louisville from Denver International Airport. They noted that they suddenly stopped seeing a clear blue sky and became covered with clouds of brown and yellow smoke.

“The wind shook the bus so hard I thought it was going to overturn … The sky was dark, dark brown, and the ground swirled down the sidewalk like snakes,” Angstman said.

Forest fires in winter, a sign of climate change

The situation comes at an unusual time of year, amid the low temperatures of December in the United States. However, it occurs after a dry season and in a winter so far devoid of snow.

Scientists claim that global warming is making the climate more extreme and wildfires becoming a more frequent and destructive phenomenon than before.

A historic drought and heat waves have made wildfire more difficult to combat in the western US, and the country’s Aridity Monitor has called Boulder County “extreme.”

Colorado just experienced its most destructive wildfire in state history on … December 30th. The extreme fire weather behavior and rate of spread in a densely populated area in December is unprecedented and just hard to comprehend. #MarshallFire pic.twitter.com/q9JJ2VG2Kn – US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) December 31, 2021



90% of that locality is in a severe drought and has not seen substantial rainfall since mid-summer.

“With the snow on the ground, this would not have happened at all the way it did,” said hydrologist Keith Musselman.

The mountainous Front Range area, where most of the population of the state of Colorado lives, had an extremely dry fall, as has most of the winter so far.

Denver, the state capital, broke its record breaking in receiving the first measurable snowfall later in history. In this station, it received its first storm on December 10 and it has not snowed since then, although it is expected to occur in the next few days.

The National Weather Service predicts that up to a foot of snow could fall on Saturday, January 1, in Boulder, and that the humidity will bring substantial relief.

With Reuters, AP and local media