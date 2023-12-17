LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Like many people in the tiny town of Why, Arizona, Stephanie Fierro's life revolves around the nearby border crossing. He works at a roadside cafe serving enchiladas to American tourists headed to beach resorts in Mexico. Her husband, a Mexican citizen, lives on the other side.

That link was severed this month when U.S. border officials closed the port of entry in the nearby town of Lukeville to deal with thousands of migrants who have been camping in a desert area along the border wall.

Authorities said they had to close the port to legal crossings so they could focus on the increase in illegal ones.

This has created a humanitarian emergency at the border, where hundreds of migrants burn cacti to stay warm at night, and an economic disaster for people in rural southern Arizona whose livelihoods depend on the crossing.

“We come and go every day,” said Fierro, 26, who is eight months pregnant with her second child. If the border remains closed, she doubts she will be able to see her husband before her due date, she said.

Without the around 3,000 people who legally cross into the United States every day in Lukeville, gas stations, restaurants and travel insurance agencies reported that their sales had fallen by 90 percent.

Families who work in Arizona but live just across the border in Sonoyta, Mexico, struggle to get their children to school, commute, or care for parents they can no longer easily visit. Driving from Arizona to Sonoyta, normally a 40-minute straight drive on Highway 85, now requires a six-hour drive winding through cartel-controlled sections of Mexico, residents said.

Democratic and Republican leaders in Arizona have criticized the Biden Administration's handling of the border crisis, a rare bipartisan coincidence in a divided state.

Illegal immigration has been a reality for so long near Lukeville that signs at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument warn hikers to watch out for smugglers, and residents see Border Patrol vans daily. But many said they had not personally felt the impacts of the migration crisis until now.

Residents of the nearby communities of Ajo and Why said they felt compassion for the migrants but were frustrated that the increase in illegal crossings had disrupted their legal trips across the border.

The border sector that corresponds to Tucson, a 420-kilometer stretch that includes Lukeville, has now become the busiest stretch of the 3,220-kilometer southern border. Agents there encountered 55,224 migrants in October, the month for which data is most recent, compared to 22,938 in October 2022.

The migrants pass through gaps in the border wall, then travel for hours along dirt roads until they reach a dusty section of the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. They wait there. The Border Patrol apprehends women and children first, leaving behind adult men who shiver under rescue blankets for hours or days until they are detained.

The Biden Administration has sought to reduce illegal crossings by establishing an orderly process for asylum seekers to obtain an appointment through an app. He has also tried to expel migrants, charge people with multiple illegal entries and impose stricter asylum rules.

However, migrants said they had not been deterred by the threat of violence along the journey to the United States, nor by deportation once they arrived. Some had been told, falsely, that they would be allowed to stay permanently in the United States once they crossed the border and surrendered.

Guido Sarango, 42, and his son Neyder, 21, sat huddled against the border wall on a cold recent morning, their second day waiting for border agents to pick them up.

The men had arrived at the border from Ecuador. They were hungry, had not bathed in days, and had to relieve themselves in public along with hundreds of other men. However, it was worth it, Sarango said.

“Everything that happens here is better than what happens in my country,” he said.

