The United States Supreme Court ordered this Tuesday the government of President Joe Biden keep Title 42 in force, a measure adopted during the pandemic by the administration of Donald Trump with which the immediate expulsion of migrants from the country was established.

The highest court in the United States made the decision after studying a challenge made by 19 states, which affirmed that lifting Title 42 would constitute an immediate emergency given the possibility that the border would remain open and the massive entry of migrants would be allowed.

What comes after the decision of the Court and what is its impact for migrants? We tell you in this alphabet.

What is Title 42?

In March 2020, The government of former President Donald Trump activated this sanitary device to be able to expel undocumented migrants without delay detained at land borders, including potential asylum seekers.

This measure of immediate expulsion does not allow appeal and does not provide for any automatic return to the country of origin. Although there are some exceptions for Ukrainians, since the invasion of their country by Russia, or for unaccompanied minors.

Migrants at the Sacred Heart Church shelter near the US-Mexico border awaited the end of Title 42.

Why do you get so much criticism?

Human rights defenders and experts consider that the rule is in violation of international treaties, because they believe that it is “inhumane” to prevent a potential asylum seeker from formulating his request.

According to them, the current arrangement only encourages migrants to cross the border clandestinely and take ever greater risks to do so, crossing hostile deserts or rivers where they could drown.

The regulation has allowed more than 1.5 million expulsions to be carried out at the border, since it came into force in March 2020, according to data from the International Rescue Coommittee (IRC) organization.

Faced with its possible uprising, several municipalities located on the southern border of the United States began to install fences and metal bars.

Why did the case reach the Supreme Court?

Title 42 has been the subject of several different court battles. A court of first instance, and then an appeal court, ruled in favor of repealing it.

A federal judge in the District of Columbia ruled in mid-November ordering the suspension of Title 42 effective December 21. But the decision was appealed by prosecutors from 19 states and by the Biden government. This judge, Emmett Sullivan, denied the motion of the 19 states to intervene in this case.

A) Yes, prosecutors went to the Supreme Courtasking him to injunctively suspend Title 42 and review the decision of the lower court that prevented them from participating in the trial.

Border fence between the United States and Mexico in San Luis, Arizona.

The 19-state petition argued that the lifting of Title 42 would cause “massive and irreparable damage to the statesparticularly those who bear the consequences of irregular immigration”.

In their lawsuit before the Supreme Court, prosecutors assumed that the end of this policy would lead to an increase in border crossings, so that state authorities will have to “dedicate additional funds to security, education and medical care.”

“The idea that the states will not suffer substantial and irreparable damage as a result of the imminent catastrophe that will cause the end of Title 42 is unreasonable,” they pointed out in the petition to the Supreme Court.

So what did the Court decide?

The decision of the Court judge last Monday forced the parties involved to submit a response within 24 hours. After receiving the responses, the Supreme Court had to decide whether to allow Title 42 to stand while the lower courts resolve the case.

And finally, that was the decision that came this Tuesday. The Supreme Court, in a decision made with the vote in favor of five judges against four against, agreed to freeze the suspension of Title 42 while the future of this rule is resolved in court.

What reactions did the decision cause?

Organizations in defense of human rights criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to maintain Title 42, pointing out that it prohibits the right to asylum.

“The Supreme Court’s decision will have deadly consequences for people fleeing persecution,” Melissa Crow, an attorney with the California-based Center for Gender and Refugee Studies at the University of Hastings, said in a statement.

The International Rescue Coommittee (IRC) organization also regretted the court order, noting that upholding Title 42 “denies the legal right of asylum seekers to seek protection in the US.”

On the contrary, the ruling was immediately applauded by the conservative camp. “It will prevent the populations that live on the border from sinking into total chaos,” declared Texas representative Tony Gonzales.

Asylum seekers wait to be processed by a US Customs and Border Patrol agent.

How long could Title 42 be maintained?

Now, the Supreme maintains the measure indefinitely, at least until after hearing the arguments of the parties in their hearing period, and that will not be until February of next year.

The high court will have to make a decision later, once the case has been studied, and it is unknown how long it may take to do so, although the decision is expected to be delivered next summer.

The Supreme Court must now listen to the arguments and decide whether or not the states can be involved in the case that must be decided by the aforementioned federal judge of the District of Columbia.

What will happen then with the migrants?

After the verdict is known, the US government said it will continue to remove most people who reach the border using Title 42 and it was clear that the border is not open.

“The border is not open and we will continue to enforce our laws,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) wrote in a statement.

The measure, in any case, leaves hundreds of people waiting in Mexico in limbo to be able to request asylum in the US, since numerous migrants have been waiting in recent weeks near the border, hoping to be able to request asylum in the North American country.

After having crossed thousands of kilometers and having avoided the danger of the cartels, endured hunger and traversed some of the hostile Darien jungle (on the border between Colombia and Panama), the migrants face a decision: wait in Mexico or risk cross irregularly.

With the health standard in place, surrendering to the Border Patrol is no longer an immediate option for many migrants who are expelled as part of agreements between the Mexican and US governments.

In desperation, some decide to take the risk, looking for a hole or an open gate in the border wall or paying coyotes up to $1,000 to guide them through roads to evade capture by Border Patrol.

Nicolás Palazzo, a lawyer for the Las Américas Immigrant Defense Center, told Efe that the restriction on the border “creates an absurd situation where people often try to enter (…) and an economic boom is generated for the coyotes”.

Several shelters in border cities reject undocumented migrants, who have to sleep on the street Photo: EFE/Octavio Guzman

Policies that seek to discourage migration, says Palazzo, have a major flaw and that is that they do not fully understand the engine that moves people to leave their homes and cross countries, walls and dangers.

“The desperation that people have to enter is not well understood. Even knowing that there is an expulsion policy, even knowing the risk and dangers of crossing in this way, people continue to do so,” said the lawyer.

As he left Washington for a vacation, US President Joe Biden declared that the measure was long overdue, but that his administration would abide by the Supreme Court’s decision, pending its final decision, “apparently in June”.

“Until that date we must apply it,” added the president. Shortly after the Supreme Court’s announcement, the White House asked congressmen to adopt “comprehensive” reform of America’s “broken immigration system.”

During his election campaign, Biden promised sweeping reform of the immigration system, but all his legal proposals have bogged down in Congress.

Clandestine arrivals at the border with Mexico are currently breaking all-time records, with more than 200,000 arrests made in the month of November.

