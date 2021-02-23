US State Department Press Officer Ned Price said the United States welcomes Tehran’s agreement with the IAEA to maintain verification activities. TASS.

“We note that <...> The IAEA and Iran have reached an interim bilateral technical solution regarding monitoring and verification activities. We fully support the efforts of the IAEA Director General aimed at this, ”he said.

“At the same time, we urge Iran to complete its verification obligations and non-proliferation obligations to the end,” Price added.

Earlier, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said that the IAEA and Iran have reached a temporary technical agreement on the continuation of verification activities at nuclear facilities.

It was noted that Iran will continue to fully and without restrictions implement the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA, as before.