Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 232,000 for the week ended Aug. 17, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 230,000 claims last week.

The data should help ease concerns about a rapid deterioration in the labor market, which were initially sparked by a sharper-than-expected slowdown in job growth in July, which also saw unemployment rise to a post-pandemic high of 4.3 percent.