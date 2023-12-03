A United States warship and several commercial ships were attacked this Sunday in the Red Sea, in the Middle East, according to the Pentagon.

“We are aware of reports of attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available,” the Pentagon stated briefly, according to US media.

According to ABC News, a Pentagon official said the destroyer Carney “shot down several drones heading in its direction from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.”

The attack on the destroyer Carney marks a significant escalation in a series of maritime attacks in the Middle East related to the war in Gaza between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas.

(Developing).

EFE