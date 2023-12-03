You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
(Reference photo).
John Montaño/ EL TIEMPO
(Reference photo).
The destroyer Carney ‘shot down several drones heading in its direction.’
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
A United States warship and several commercial ships were attacked this Sunday in the Red Sea, in the Middle East, according to the Pentagon.
“We are aware of reports of attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available,” the Pentagon stated briefly, according to US media.
According to ABC News, a Pentagon official said the destroyer Carney “shot down several drones heading in its direction from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.”
The attack on the destroyer Carney marks a significant escalation in a series of maritime attacks in the Middle East related to the war in Gaza between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas.
(Developing).
EFE
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#warship #ships #attacked #Red #Sea #Pentagon