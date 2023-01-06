The US warship USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday (5.Jan.2023). The US military called the activity routine. China has said it opposes the measure and urged the country to stop “provoke trouble”. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

The US military stated that “Chung-Hoon’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere permitted by international law.”. Here’s the full of the press release (1 MB, in English).

In a post on Twitter, the “7th Fleet” reaffirmed that the journey was carried out “through waters where the freedoms of navigation and overflight on the high seas apply in accordance with international law”.

Spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington said that China opposes the measure and urged the United States to “Immediately stop stirring up trouble, raising tensions and undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

According to the news agency, the Chinese spokesman said that “American warships often flex their muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. It’s not about keeping the region free and open. China will remain on high alert and stand ready to respond to all threats and provocations at any time, and will resolutely safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense issued a statement and stated that “during the passage through the Taiwan Strait, the National Army kept abreast of the relevant dynamics of the sea and the surrounding airspace, and the situation was normal”. Here’s the full of the document (1 MB, in English)

CHINA & USA

The Taiwan issue is one of the most sensitive issues in China. The island has been governed independently since the end of a civil war in 1949. Beijing, however, considers Taiwan part of its territory, in the form of a breakaway province.

Two United States warships sailed through international waters in the Taiwan Strait on August 28, 2022. It was the 1st operation of its kind since former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island in August.

Tensions between China and the US escalated when US President Joe Biden declared in May 2022 that it would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.