A US destroyer ship in the Red Sea shot down three cruise missiles and several drones launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen on Thursday, the Pentagon reported. The US Defense considers that the projectiles fired by these groups, aligned with Iran, could have been aimed at Israel.

“We cannot say for sure what these missiles and drones were aimed at, but they were launched from Yemen northward along the Red Sea, potentially against targets in Israel,” Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder said in a statement. a news conference.

There have been no recorded injuries, “as far as is known,” when the destroyer, the Meat andshot down the projectiles, said the spokesperson, who indicated that the first analyzes rule out that the ship was the target of the attack.

“This action is a demonstration of the integrated defense architecture that we have built in the Middle East, and that we are willing to use where necessary to protect our partners and our interests in this important region,” Ryder added.

US forces are on high alert to detect possible activities by Iran or groups supported by the Islamic regime that could contribute to destabilizing the Middle East at a time of high tension due to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Since the beginning of the crisis, drone attacks against US positions in the region have increased. At the beginning of the week, several unmanned aircraft attacked various US military bases in Iraq. In Syria, two drones attacked a barracks where US soldiers were located. One was intercepted and the second hit the site. Again in Iraq, this Thursday a military base was alerted of a possible drone attack. It failed to materialise, but a civilian contractor suffered a heart attack and died shortly afterwards.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

“I am not going to predict possible responses to these attacks, but we have taken all necessary measures to defend the United States and coalition forces against any threat,” Ryder said. “Any response, if it occurs, will come at a time and place of our choosing.”

The United States has reinforced its military presence in the area, where it already has numerous bases, warships and soldiers. Since the beginning of the crisis, on October 7, when the radical Palestinian militia Hamas attacked Israel and left more than 1,400 dead, Washington has deployed its largest aircraft carrier, the Gerald Fordin the eastern Mediterranean, which will be joined in the coming days by a second aircraft carrier, the Dwight Eisenhower. It has also moved a unit of 2,200 Marines to the region.

The Department of Defense has also put 2,000 soldiers on alert so that they are ready to move to the Middle East within 24 hours and not the usual 96.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_