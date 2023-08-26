Ex-CIA officer Johnson: Zelensky may lose the elite 82nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may lose the elite 82nd brigade of the country’s Armed Forces (AFU). About it declared former CIA officer Larry Johnson on air on YouTube channel Dialogue works.

According to him, from the 82nd brigade, which was recently brought into battle, they had previously expected serious successes at the front. However, now she is suffering big losses.

Johnson noted that the Ukrainian army was unable to overcome the first line of defense of the Russian troops, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces also lost Western tanks and infantry fighting vehicles in battles. Therefore, he suggested that the Ukrainian counter-offensive had reached a dead end.

Earlier, the former adviser to the former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, Oleg Soskin, spoke about the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after the offensive of Russian troops. According to him, Kyiv may lose Kupyansk, Kharkov and other cities.