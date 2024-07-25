The United States has issued a warning to the regime of Nicolás Maduro two days before the elections in Venezuela. “Political repression and violence are unacceptable,” said John Kirby, the White House spokesman for national security affairs, on Thursday. Kirby’s comments come amid concern in the international community after comments in which the Venezuelan president said that his defeat on Sunday, July 28, could lead to “a bloodbath” and a “civil war.”

“We support peaceful elections and hope that Sunday’s elections reflect the will and aspirations of the Venezuelan people,” said Kirby, who appeared before the press to talk about the meeting between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is visiting the United States. However, the admiral sent a message to the Venezuelan people. “Regardless of who wins, we invite both candidates to have a peaceful outcome to the day and to work together for the benefit of all,” he said.

Kirby’s voice joins a chorus of American leaders who have expressed concern about Maduro’s remarks. Gabriel Boric, the president of Chile, told a group of international correspondents on Thursday that “there is no reason to threaten bloodbaths.”

The Chilean’s statements follow the message that Alberto Fernández, the former Argentine president, launched on Wednesday after learning that his name had been removed from the list of electoral observers for calling for impartial elections. His words caused “discomfort” among Maduro’s team and raised doubts about the “impartiality” of the president who governed Argentina between 2019 and 2023.

“I was frightened by Maduro’s statement that if he loses the elections there will be a bloodbath; whoever loses the elections takes a bath of votes, not blood. Maduro has to learn, when you win, you stay; when you lose, you go,” said Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Monday. “I have already told Maduro twice, and Maduro knows it, that the only way for Venezuela to return to normality is with an electoral process that is respected by everyone,” Lula added. Brazil will send Celso Amorim, a former foreign minister and who today serves as the Executive’s advisor on International Affairs, to the observer delegation.

While leaders call for prudence from Maduro’s government, Chavista leaders are redoubling their attacks on the press, whom they accuse of publishing false polls that put the Venezuelan president at a disadvantage compared to the opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia. Jorge Rodríguez, Maduro’s number two, and Diosdado Cabello have attacked journalists and accuse them of receiving money to publish information that aims to “hinder the elections.”

The latest polls put González Urrutia, 72, in the lead in the race and with a comfortable advantage over Maduro, who is seeking to extend his mandate in Venezuela for another six years. The Delphos pollster says that the opposition leader has 59.1% of the voting intention, while the current Venezuelan leader has 25%. The Chavistas, however, say that this advantage is smaller and that the gap could be only 14 percentage points. One of the official strategies is to discourage participation in Sunday’s election and thus be able to win with the votes of their base.

