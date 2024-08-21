On August 20, Brian A. Nichols, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the United States, gave a strong message on his X account, referring to the presidential elections in Venezuela.

The official said that ‘the will of the Venezuelan people must be respected’ since Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, and his representatives have not published the minutes.

More than three weeks have passed since the presidential elections in Venezuela took place on July 28, which ended with the reelection of Nicolás Maduro and the Chavista regime.

People queue at a polling station during the Venezuelan presidential election, in Caracas on July 28, 2024.

However, after the results were read, politicians both inside the country and abroad pointed out that an alleged electoral fraud had been committed. In fact, several leaders did not recognize Maduro as president.

After that, María Corina Machado shared some of the minutes that, according to her, gave the opposition an absolute victory. She even asked that the remaining minutes be revealed to corroborate the results.

Since then, Maduro has refused to do so and there is no further information about them.

Brian A. Nichols weighs in on the election



Brian A. Nichols wrote on his X account: “More than three weeks after the July 28 elections, Nicolás Maduro and his representatives continue to refuse to publish the original minutes that reflect the true aspirations of Venezuelans for the future of their country.”

And he added: “The United States will hold accountable those who facilitate electoral fraud and repression. The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected.”

