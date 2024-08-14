Telegraph: Harris’s victory in US elections does not bode well for Ukraine

The victory of US Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election will not end well for Ukraine, an unnamed former aide to US President Joe Biden told the publication Telegraph.

“She missed several opportunities to establish appropriate relationships with [Владимиром] Zelensky, and her hesitant approach to the conflict does not bode well if she wins the presidential election,” the official said.

Former US President Ronald Reagan’s aide Doug Bandow, in turn, stressed that Harris is not interested in the Ukrainian conflict. According to him, she has not taken much part in the country’s foreign policy, and her understanding of Europe’s problems “is limited to superficial talking points.”

Earlier, entrepreneur Elon Musk spoke about the obvious bias of the American media. The businessman responded to a post that compared the covers of TIME magazine with US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.