President of the African country signed a measure that provides for the death penalty for cases of “aggravated homosexuality”

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, condemned Uganda’s new anti-LGBTQIA+ law this Monday (May 29, 2023) and said that the US may impose sanctions on the country. Biden said he will assess the law’s implications. “in all aspects of US engagement with Uganda”. The information is from Reuters.

The President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, signed this Monday (29.May.2023) one of the most severe anti-LGBTQIA+ laws in the world, including the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”. The new measure was the target of disapproval from western countries.

“This shameful act is the latest development in an alarming trend of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda”said Biden in a communicated.

Biden said he had instructed the White House National Security Council to assess the law’s implications on all aspects of US engagement with Uganda, including the US ability to provide relief services to the country under the Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. (PEPFAR).

“My administration will also incorporate the impacts of the law into our review of Uganda’s eligibility under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)”, said Biden in a statement released on Monday (May 29, 2023). AGOA offers duty-free goods from designated countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

The president also stated that additional measures are being considered, such as imposing sanctions and restricting entry into the United States against anyone involved in “serious human rights abuses or corruption”.

Same-sex relationships were already illegal in Uganda, as well as in more than 30 African countries. But the new law stipulates the death penalty for “serial offenders”in addition to determining a sentence of 20 years for “promote” homosexuality.