US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned this Thursday (1st) that the response to the drone attack that killed three soldiers in Jordan on Sunday (28th) could be multiple if necessary.

“We have the ability to respond multiple times depending on the situation,” the Pentagon chief said at a press conference.

The American government has yet to provide details on how it will respond to the attack that occurred in Jordan, near the border with Syria, and which also injured 40 other people.

The broadcaster CBS Newshowever, reported on Thursday that it has confirmation that plans have been approved for a series of strikes over several days against targets in Syria and Iraq, which include Iranian personnel and facilities.

“We don’t know how much Iran knew or didn’t know, but it doesn’t really matter because Iran supports these groups, funds them and, in some cases, trains them in advanced conventional weapons,” said the US Secretary of Defense.

The White House accuses the Islamic Resistance in Iraq of being responsible for the attack and the Pentagon says there is evidence that it was orchestrated by Kataib Hezbollah, the most powerful pro-Iran militia in Iraq and the flagship of this alliance of armed groups.

“Everyone recognizes the challenges associated with ensuring that the right people are held accountable,” Austin added, reiterating Washington’s position that it does not want to escalate the conflict in the region.

“We will continue to work to avoid a broader conflict in the region, but we will take all necessary actions to defend the United States, our interests and our people and we will respond when, where and how we want”, he concluded.