US officials warned the Russian military about the impending strike on Syria in a few minutes for its infliction, reports RIA News, referring to the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“Our military was warned four or five minutes in advance,” the foreign minister said.

In his opinion, such a notification does nothing, since the blow is already being delivered.

Lavrov also recalled that the US military is in Syria illegally, in violation of international law, including the UN Security Council resolution on resolving the situation in the country.

Formerly the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that Russia strongly condemns the airstrikes inflicted by the United States last night in the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Recall the goal of the United States there were infrastructure facilities of Shiite groups that enjoy the support of Iran. The Pentagon has called the airstrikes in response to recent attacks in Iraq on American and coalition forces. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin noted that when attacking, the military relied on the intelligence information of the Iraqi side, therefore we are confident in its accuracy.

In Syria, US airstrikes on border areas considered a manifestation of “American aggression.”

Head of the International Committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Konstantin Kosachev expressed the opinion that US actions in Syria lead to increased tensions in the region.