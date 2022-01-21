The US military authorities are seeing a continued build-up of the Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, writes TASS.

According to the representative of the American defense department, the current situation causes concern.

Kirby also warned of the consequences for Moscow if Ukraine were invaded. He noted that a very real outcome of such an attack would be the further isolation of Russia in the international arena. Interfax.

On January 18, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby noted that the United States does not see Russia’s desire to de-escalate the situation on the border with Ukraine. According to him, Washington continues to observe a significant military presence of the Russian military in the western part of the country and near the eastern border with Ukraine.