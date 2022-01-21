US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met in Geneva on Friday.| Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed on Friday that Russia still has the option to choose the path of diplomacy with regard to tensions involving Ukraine, but that if it chooses conflict, “ there will be serious consequences and international condemnation.”

“The United States and Europe are ready to meet Russia in either of these two ways,” Blinken warned at a news conference after meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“We heard (Lavrov) repeat that they (Russians) have no intention of invading Ukraine, but there are things that we all see, so I told him that, to convince the world, they could call back the military they placed on the border and remain committed to diplomatic channels, as they did today”, he added.

The Secretary of State considered it contradictory for Russia to defend its willingness to resolve tensions over Ukraine through diplomacy, but at the same time continue to strengthen its military presence on the border with Ukraine.

The 90-minute meeting at Geneva’s Wilson Hotel was “frank and substantial”, said Blinken, who reiterated to Lavrov that the US and its allies would consider any incursion by Russian troops into Ukrainian territory as an “invasion”.

Such an action would be responded to “swiftly, forcefully and unified” by the US and NATO, the Western military alliance, he emphasized.

Along with European allies, the United States “is committed to seeking space for diplomacy and dialogue” but will also be “firm in ensuring that there will be significant consequences” if Russia chooses to take military action, according to Blinken. He recalled that Russia “has a long history of aggression,” including cyberattacks.

The head of US diplomacy assured, on the other hand, that the US listened to Russia’s security concerns at Friday’s meeting, as in previous weeks, “and is prepared to respond to them in a spirit of reciprocity”. The meeting “was more of an exchange of points of concern than a negotiation”, he emphasized.

Regarding Russia’s demand that NATO pledge never to accept Ukraine’s membership, Blinken insisted that “the Ukrainian people are the ones who must write their future and there is no room for discussion about it.”

While Blinken admitted little progress had been made on Friday’s dialogue, he said “Lavrov now has a better understanding of our position and vice versa.”

written answers

For his part, Lavrov said Blinken had promised him that Russia would receive the written responses it demanded to its proposals on freezing NATO expansion in eastern Europe next week.

Russia expected the US to present these responses in Geneva, which it sees as a formal guarantee to its claims amid tensions over Ukraine’s possible NATO entry.

So far, responses have been verbal, but the American delegation tried to emphasize during the meeting “the problems on the Russian-Ukrainian border, trying to condition the rest to the need for the so-called de-escalation” in tensions.

The Russian chancellor said that after getting the answers in writing and scrutinizing them by the government, Russia will decide the best way forward.

He added that the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, has already indicated that he is always willing to meet with US President Joe Biden again, but Lavrov stressed that for that to happen, “we all understand what the results would have to be.” .

Putin and Biden first met as leaders in Geneva in June last year, when they agreed to promote strategic dialogue to reach agreements that would prevent a broad arms race.

Lavrov also declared after the meeting that he reiterated to the head of US diplomacy that Russia has no intention of attacking Ukraine and that the instability experienced by the neighboring country is not the result of Russian actions, but of its own internal problems.

“I have not heard any arguments today that support the US position on what is happening on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Just worry, worry and worry, but our concern is for real facts that no one is hiding: the supply of weapons to Ukraine, the sending of hundreds of Western military instructors,” Lavrov said.

The Russian chancellor also criticized the European Union’s intention to create a military training mission in Ukraine. “This is already an interesting shift in the EU’s ambitions,” he said.